Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 264.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

