Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $128.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.