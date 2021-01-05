Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock worth $5,346,727 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

