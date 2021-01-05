Rockland Trust Co. Sells 409 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

