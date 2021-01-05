Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.