Rockland Trust Co. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.