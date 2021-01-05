Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 92 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.