Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,041,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,158,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

