RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.95. RigNet shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 404,102 shares traded.

Separately, National Securities lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RigNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

