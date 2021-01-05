REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. REVV has a market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,978,514 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

