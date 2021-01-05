Reviewing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Schmitt Industries and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $4.19 million 4.83 $3.88 million N/A N/A Senseonics $21.30 million 10.73 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -1.39

Schmitt Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senseonics.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries 59.86% -5.02% -4.54% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Summary

Schmitt Industries beats Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance, measurement, and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various application, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display, as well as remote tank monitoring products under the Xact brand name. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

