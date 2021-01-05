Reviewing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Franklin Street Properties -0.46% -0.16% -0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.22 $4.27 million $1.18 5.79 Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million 1.69 $6.47 million $0.91 4.65

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Prime Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

