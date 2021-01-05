REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

