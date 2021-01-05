REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

