Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $402.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

