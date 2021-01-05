Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sono-Tek Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

SOTK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.