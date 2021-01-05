Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 203,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 113,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

