Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.50

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.35, with a volume of 261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

RNSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

