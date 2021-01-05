Remme Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,182.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $145,182.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00335385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023822 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.