Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.