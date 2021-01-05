Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Reliant Bancorp worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

