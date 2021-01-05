Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Regions Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

