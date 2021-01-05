Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 1,220,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $940.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

