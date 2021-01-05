Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.