RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $108.50 Average PT from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.84. 4,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,414. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

