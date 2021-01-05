Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

