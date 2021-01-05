Raymond James Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.