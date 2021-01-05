Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$667,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

