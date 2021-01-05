Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

