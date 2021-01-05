Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RFL opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Rafael has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rafael by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rafael by 219.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rafael by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

