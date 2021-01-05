RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

