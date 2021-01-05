R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 10.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,892,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,141,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.47.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
