R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 10.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,892,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,141,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

