Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 22% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded up 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.94. 11,373,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 1,735,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.
