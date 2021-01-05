Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 22% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded up 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.94. 11,373,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 1,735,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). Equities analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

