QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) (LON:QUIZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $8.28. QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.38.

QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ plc (QUIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.