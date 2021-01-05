QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

QCOM traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,280,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

