Qredit Trading 46.5% Higher This Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Qredit has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

