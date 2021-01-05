QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $218,670.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00317895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00527335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.