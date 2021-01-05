Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HARP opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

