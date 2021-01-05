Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

