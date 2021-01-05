Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $31,687,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

