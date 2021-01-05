PumaPay Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, IDEX and CoinBene. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $157,504.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

