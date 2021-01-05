Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.