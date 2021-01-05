Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 444,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 918,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

