PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of PTCT opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

