Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

