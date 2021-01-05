Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 1,674,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

