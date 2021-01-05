ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 14983404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

