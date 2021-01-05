ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 14983404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
