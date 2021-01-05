ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.35

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $36.94. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 4,746,298 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

