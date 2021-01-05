Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

In related news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $983,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.