Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Progress Software stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $983,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
