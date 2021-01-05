Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,080 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 272,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,999,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

