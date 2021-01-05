Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 132,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 556,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BidaskClub cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

